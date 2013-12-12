Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.71 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.73 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.37 pct 1 MONTH 08.59 08.76 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 08.96 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.850 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Dec 9.0625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5482 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7767 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7519 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.09/08.27 2 Month - 08.08/08.23 3 Month - 08.15/08.25 6 Month - 08.40/08.48 9 Month - 08.39/08.46 1 Year - 08.42/08.46 2 Year - 08.25/08.29 3 Year - 08.28/08.32 4 Year - 08.37/08.41 5 Year - 08.41/08.45 7 Year - 08.37/08.47 10 Year - 08.36/08.46 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.