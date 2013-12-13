Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.76 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.77 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.66 07.73 pct 3 DAY 07.73 07.78 pct 14 DAY 08.03 08.23 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.905 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.911 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Dec 9.0625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6625 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8521 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7982 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.13/08.26 2 Month - 08.16/08.26 3 Month - 08.25/08.33 6 Month - 08.49/08.57 9 Month - 08.51/08.58 1 Year - 08.54/08.57 2 Year - 08.35/08.38 3 Year - 08.37/08.40 4 Year - 08.46/08.49 5 Year - 08.51/08.54 7 Year - 08.48/08.56 10 Year - 08.46/08.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.