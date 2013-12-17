Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.75 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.72 08.77 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.51 08.68 pct 1 MONTH 08.79 08.95 pct 3 MONTH 08.98 09.11 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.864 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.915 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Dec 9.1000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6250 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8702 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7976 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.36 2 Month - 08.23/08.36 3 Month - 08.34/08.44 6 Month - 08.55/08.63 9 Month - 08.54/08.62 1 Year - 08.56/08.60 2 Year - 08.37/08.41 3 Year - 08.39/08.42 4 Year - 08.47/08.51 5 Year - 08.50/08.54 7 Year - 08.47/08.57 10 Year - 08.47/08.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.