Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.95 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.00 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.40 08.57 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.83 pct 3 MONTH 08.88 09.03 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.814 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.789 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Dec 8.8250 pct (1247 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1251 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6119 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7966 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7481 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.29 2 Month - 08.13/08.28 3 Month - 08.23/08.32 6 Month - 08.44/08.51 9 Month - 08.42/08.50 1 Year - 08.44/08.48 2 Year - 08.26/08.30 3 Year - 08.29/08.33 4 Year - 08.37/08.41 5 Year - 08.40/08.44 7 Year - 08.37/08.47 10 Year - 08.37/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.