Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.87 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.85 08.91 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.57 08.68 pct 1 MONTH 08.88 08.98 pct 3 MONTH 09.07 09.13 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.758 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.746 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 9.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5738 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8000 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7320 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.08/08.26 2 Month - 08.08/08.24 3 Month - 08.19/08.27 6 Month - 08.41/08.48 9 Month - 08.39/08.45 1 Year - 08.41/08.45 2 Year - 08.21/08.25 3 Year - 08.25/08.29 4 Year - 08.32/08.36 5 Year - 08.36/08.40 7 Year - 08.32/08.42 10 Year - 08.32/08.42 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.