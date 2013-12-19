Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.87 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.85 08.91 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.57 08.68 pct
1 MONTH 08.88 08.98 pct
3 MONTH 09.07 09.13 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.758 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.746 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 9.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5738 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8000 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7320 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.08/08.26
2 Month - 08.08/08.24
3 Month - 08.19/08.27
6 Month - 08.41/08.48
9 Month - 08.39/08.45
1 Year - 08.41/08.45
2 Year - 08.21/08.25
3 Year - 08.25/08.29
4 Year - 08.32/08.36
5 Year - 08.36/08.40
7 Year - 08.32/08.42
10 Year - 08.32/08.42
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.