Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.77 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.66 08.71 pct 3 DAY 08.75 08.80 pct 14 DAY 08.55 08.75 pct 1 MONTH 08.78 08.93 pct 3 MONTH 08.95 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.909 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.960 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Dec 8.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6250 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8239 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7997 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.36 2 Month - 08.30/08.41 3 Month - 08.41/08.47 6 Month - 08.50/08.56 9 Month - 08.49/08.55 1 Year - 08.49/08.53 2 Year - 08.31/08.35 3 Year - 08.35/08.39 4 Year - 08.42/08.46 5 Year - 08.45/08.49 7 Year - 08.41/08.51 10 Year - 08.39/08.49 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.