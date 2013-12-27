Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.77 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.66 08.71 pct
3 DAY 08.75 08.80 pct
14 DAY 08.55 08.75 pct
1 MONTH 08.78 08.93 pct
3 MONTH 08.95 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.909 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.960 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Dec 8.9625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6250 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8239 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7997 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.23/08.36
2 Month - 08.30/08.41
3 Month - 08.41/08.47
6 Month - 08.50/08.56
9 Month - 08.49/08.55
1 Year - 08.49/08.53
2 Year - 08.31/08.35
3 Year - 08.35/08.39
4 Year - 08.42/08.46
5 Year - 08.45/08.49
7 Year - 08.41/08.51
10 Year - 08.39/08.49
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.