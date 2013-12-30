Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.79 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.76 08.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.45 08.66 pct
1 MONTH 08.67 08.88 pct
3 MONTH 08.82 09.01 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.923 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.858 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 9.0375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6571 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8471 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7987 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.25/08.42
2 Month - 08.28/08.44
3 Month - 08.40/08.48
6 Month - 08.50/08.59
9 Month - 08.47/08.56
1 Year - 08.49/08.53
2 Year - 08.31/08.35
3 Year - 08.35/08.39
4 Year - 08.41/08.45
5 Year - 08.44/08.49
7 Year - 08.40/08.51
10 Year - 08.38/08.49
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.