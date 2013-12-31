Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.98 09.07 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.77 08.91 pct
1 MONTH 08.90 09.02 pct
3 MONTH 08.98 09.06 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.821 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.825 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Dec 8.9625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5884 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8073 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7968 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.16/08.36
2 Month - 08.20/08.40
3 Month - 08.55/08.63
6 Month - 08.43/08.50
9 Month - 08.44/08.51
1 Year - 08.45/08.49
2 Year - 08.24/08.28
3 Year - 08.28/08.32
4 Year - 08.37/08.41
5 Year - 08.41/08.45
7 Year - 08.37/08.47
10 Year - 08.35/08.45
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.