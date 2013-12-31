Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.98 09.07 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.77 08.91 pct 1 MONTH 08.90 09.02 pct 3 MONTH 08.98 09.06 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.821 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.825 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Dec 8.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5884 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8073 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7968 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.36 2 Month - 08.20/08.40 3 Month - 08.55/08.63 6 Month - 08.43/08.50 9 Month - 08.44/08.51 1 Year - 08.45/08.49 2 Year - 08.24/08.28 3 Year - 08.28/08.32 4 Year - 08.37/08.41 5 Year - 08.41/08.45 7 Year - 08.37/08.47 10 Year - 08.35/08.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.