Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.87 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.12 08.17 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.42 08.62 pct 1 MONTH 08.63 08.79 pct 3 MONTH 08.88 09.04 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.811 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.840 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jan 9.2188 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6681 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7122 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7029 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.13/08.25 2 Month - 08.19/08.29 3 Month - 08.59/08.66 6 Month - 08.41/08.47 9 Month - 08.40/08.47 1 Year - 08.43/08.47 2 Year - 08.25/08.29 3 Year - 08.29/08.33 4 Year - 08.36/08.40 5 Year - 08.42/08.46 7 Year - 08.39/08.49 10 Year - 08.38/08.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.