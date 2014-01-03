Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.65-07.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.65 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.76 pct 3 DAY 07.70 07.75 pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.61 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.75 pct 3 MONTH 08.83 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.852 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.837 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jan 9.3875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6750 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7200 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7024 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.14/08.24 2 Month - 08.18/08.28 3 Month - 08.58/08.66 6 Month - 08.40/08.47 9 Month - 08.40/08.46 1 Year - 08.42/08.45 2 Year - 08.25/08.29 3 Year - 08.29/08.33 4 Year - 08.35/08.39 5 Year - 08.40/08.43 7 Year - 08.36/08.46 10 Year - 08.35/08.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.