Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.37 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.57 08.71 pct 3 MONTH 08.95 09.12 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.787 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.803 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jan 9.3625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6646 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7246 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7088 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.24/08.34 2 Month - 08.25/08.35 3 Month - 08.62/08.71 6 Month - 08.40/08.47 9 Month - 08.40/08.46 1 Year - 08.41/08.45 2 Year - 08.21/08.25 3 Year - 08.24/08.28 4 Year - 08.31/08.34 5 Year - 08.35/08.39 7 Year - 08.32/08.42 10 Year - 08.31/08.41 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.