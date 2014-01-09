Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.68 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.70 08.74 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.52 08.66 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.83 pct 3 MONTH 08.96 09.15 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.810 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.792 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jan 9.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6949 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7500 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7400 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.32/08.42 2 Month - 08.28/08.38 3 Month - 08.65/08.73 6 Month - 08.42/08.48 9 Month - 08.41/08.47 1 Year - 08.41/08.45 2 Year - 08.20/08.24 3 Year - 08.23/08.27 4 Year - 08.29/08.33 5 Year - 08.32/08.36 7 Year - 08.28/08.38 10 Year - 08.26/08.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.