Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.31 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.35 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.46 08.48 pct
1 MONTH 08.78 08.79 pct
3 MONTH 09.17 09.29 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.721 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.712 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jan 9.4875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7010 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7222 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6249 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.25/08.33
2 Month - 08.23/08.31
3 Month - 08.62/08.68
6 Month - 08.34/08.39
9 Month - 08.33/08.38
1 Year - 08.33/08.36
2 Year - 08.12/08.15
3 Year - 08.14/08.17
4 Year - 08.21/08.25
5 Year - 08.25/08.28
7 Year - 08.21/08.31
10 Year - 08.20/08.30
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.