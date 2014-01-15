Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.55-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.73 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.65 08.79 pct 1 MONTH 08.81 08.90 pct 3 MONTH 09.11 09.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.629 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.639 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jan 9.5250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6533 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7012 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6428 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.27/08.37 2 Month - 08.24/08.34 3 Month - 08.61/08.70 6 Month - 08.32/08.39 9 Month - 08.29/08.35 1 Year - 08.27/08.31 2 Year - 08.05/08.09 3 Year - 08.07/08.11 4 Year - 08.12/08.16 5 Year - 08.15/08.19 7 Year - 08.12/08.22 10 Year - 08.11/08.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.