Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.26 08.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.49 08.57 pct 1 MONTH 08.58 08.70 pct 3 MONTH 09.04 09.17 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.530 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.554 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jan 9.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5976 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5997 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4646 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.02/08.10 2 Month - 08.08/08.15 3 Month - 08.42/08.49 6 Month - 08.18/08.24 9 Month - 08.18/08.24 1 Year - 08.18/08.22 2 Year - 07.98/08.02 3 Year - 08.01/08.05 4 Year - 08.07/08.11 5 Year - 08.11/08.15 7 Year - 08.10/08.19 10 Year - 08.08/08.18 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.