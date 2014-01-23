Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.84 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.87 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.85 07.90 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.42 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.60 08.74 pct 3 MONTH 09.08 09.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.640 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.666 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jan 9.5875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6548 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6500 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6601 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.07/08.17 2 Month - 08.14/08.24 3 Month - 08.47/08.54 6 Month - 08.30/08.36 9 Month - 08.30/08.37 1 Year - 08.34/08.37 2 Year - 08.11/08.15 3 Year - 08.13/08.17 4 Year - 08.16/08.20 5 Year - 08.19/08.23 7 Year - 08.18/08.28 10 Year - 08.17/08.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.