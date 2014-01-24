Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.83 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.78 07.83 pct
3 DAY 07.77 07.82 pct
14 DAY 08.45 08.55 pct
1 MONTH 08.64 08.74 pct
3 MONTH 09.13 09.24 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.690 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.741 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jan 9.5375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6750 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6598 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6549 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.10/08.20
2 Month - 08.25/08.35
3 Month - 08.49/08.56
6 Month - 08.38/08.45
9 Month - 08.38/08.45
1 Year - 08.40/08.43
2 Year - 08.16/08.20
3 Year - 08.18/08.22
4 Year - 08.22/08.26
5 Year - 08.25/08.29
7 Year - 08.23/08.33
10 Year - 08.22/08.32
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.