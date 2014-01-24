Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.83 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.78 07.83 pct 3 DAY 07.77 07.82 pct 14 DAY 08.45 08.55 pct 1 MONTH 08.64 08.74 pct 3 MONTH 09.13 09.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.690 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.741 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jan 9.5375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6750 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6598 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6549 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.10/08.20 2 Month - 08.25/08.35 3 Month - 08.49/08.56 6 Month - 08.38/08.45 9 Month - 08.38/08.45 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 08.16/08.20 3 Year - 08.18/08.22 4 Year - 08.22/08.26 5 Year - 08.25/08.29 7 Year - 08.23/08.33 10 Year - 08.22/08.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.