Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.26 08.33 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.49 08.58 pct 1 MONTH 08.69 08.78 pct 3 MONTH 09.07 09.17 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.710 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.770 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jan 9.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6568 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6689 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6495 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.25 2 Month - 08.30/08.43 3 Month - 08.52/08.60 6 Month - 08.45/08.51 9 Month - 08.45/08.51 1 Year - 08.46/08.51 2 Year - 08.21/08.25 3 Year - 08.23/08.27 4 Year - 08.27/08.31 5 Year - 08.30/08.33 7 Year - 08.28/08.38 10 Year - 08.28/08.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.