Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.28 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.26 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.71 pct 1 MONTH 08.71 08.87 pct 3 MONTH 09.12 09.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.774 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.751 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jan 9.5750 pct (1245 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1253 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7262 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7516 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7784 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.33/08.41 2 Month - 08.45/08.52 3 Month - 08.65/08.72 6 Month - 08.56/08.61 9 Month - 08.56/08.61 1 Year - 08.57/08.61 2 Year - 08.30/08.33 3 Year - 08.30/08.33 4 Year - 08.32/08.35 5 Year - 08.32/08.36 7 Year - 08.31/08.41 10 Year - 08.31/08.41 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.