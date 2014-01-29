Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.17 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.25 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.23 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.56 08.70 pct
1 MONTH 08.69 08.83 pct
3 MONTH 09.13 09.31 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.731 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.777 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Jan 9.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8272 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8554 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8910 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.32/08.41
2 Month - 08.46/08.56
3 Month - 08.64/08.72
6 Month - 08.55/08.62
9 Month - 08.55/08.62
1 Year - 08.58/08.62
2 Year - 08.30/08.34
3 Year - 08.30/08.34
4 Year - 08.32/08.36
5 Year - 08.33/08.37
7 Year - 08.30/08.40
10 Year - 08.29/08.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.