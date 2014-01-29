Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.17 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.23 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.56 08.70 pct 1 MONTH 08.69 08.83 pct 3 MONTH 09.13 09.31 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.731 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.777 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Jan 9.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8272 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8554 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8910 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.32/08.41 2 Month - 08.46/08.56 3 Month - 08.64/08.72 6 Month - 08.55/08.62 9 Month - 08.55/08.62 1 Year - 08.58/08.62 2 Year - 08.30/08.34 3 Year - 08.30/08.34 4 Year - 08.32/08.36 5 Year - 08.33/08.37 7 Year - 08.30/08.40 10 Year - 08.29/08.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.