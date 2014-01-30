Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.17 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.22 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.23 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.53 08.63 pct 1 MONTH 08.66 08.76 pct 3 MONTH 09.14 09.20 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.813 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.823 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jan 9.7188 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8886 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9000 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8987 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.35/08.45 2 Month - 08.52/08.62 3 Month - 08.72/08.79 6 Month - 08.70/08.75 9 Month - 08.70/08.75 1 Year - 08.69/08.73 2 Year - 08.41/08.45 3 Year - 08.42/08.46 4 Year - 08.44/08.48 5 Year - 08.45/08.49 7 Year - 08.44/08.54 10 Year - 08.44/08.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.