Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.12 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.12 pct 3 DAY 08.09 08.14 pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.68 pct 1 MONTH 08.87 08.93 pct 3 MONTH 09.23 09.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.853 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.788 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jan 9.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8183 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9125 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9000 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.32/08.42 2 Month - 08.77/08.87 3 Month - 08.66/08.73 6 Month - 08.69/08.75 9 Month - 08.68/08.75 1 Year - 08.70/08.74 2 Year - 08.42/08.46 3 Year - 08.41/08.45 4 Year - 08.42/08.46 5 Year - 08.42/08.46 7 Year - 08.40/08.50 10 Year - 08.40/08.50 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.