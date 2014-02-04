Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.15-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.58 08.68 pct 1 MONTH 08.81 08.89 pct 3 MONTH 09.43 09.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.704 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.684 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Feb 9.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8839 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9263 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9238 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.32/08.41 2 Month - 08.81/08.90 3 Month - 08.66/08.74 6 Month - 08.62/08.69 9 Month - 08.63/08.70 1 Year - 08.64/08.68 2 Year - 08.35/08.39 3 Year - 08.34/08.38 4 Year - 08.36/08.40 5 Year - 08.37/08.41 7 Year - 08.37/08.47 10 Year - 08.37/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.