Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.15-07.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.58 08.68 pct
1 MONTH 08.81 08.89 pct
3 MONTH 09.43 09.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.704 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.684 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Feb 9.9250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8839 pct
182 days t-bill 8.9263 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9238 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.32/08.41
2 Month - 08.81/08.90
3 Month - 08.66/08.74
6 Month - 08.62/08.69
9 Month - 08.63/08.70
1 Year - 08.64/08.68
2 Year - 08.35/08.39
3 Year - 08.34/08.38
4 Year - 08.36/08.40
5 Year - 08.37/08.41
7 Year - 08.37/08.47
10 Year - 08.37/08.47
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.