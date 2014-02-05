Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.44 08.55 pct
1 MONTH 08.71 08.81 pct
3 MONTH 09.39 09.53 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.688 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.711 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Feb 9.8625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9000 pct
182 days t-bill 8.9371 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9240 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.36/08.46
2 Month - 08.84/08.94
3 Month - 08.70/08.76
6 Month - 08.61/08.68
9 Month - 08.62/08.68
1 Year - 08.63/08.67
2 Year - 08.35/08.39
3 Year - 08.35/08.39
4 Year - 08.36/08.40
5 Year - 08.37/08.41
7 Year - 08.37/08.46
10 Year - 08.37/08.46
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.