Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.15 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.36 08.50 pct
1 MONTH 08.70 08.81 pct
3 MONTH 09.45 09.58 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.693 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.720 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Feb 9.8850 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8909 pct
182 days t-bill 8.9016 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9503 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.40/08.48
2 Month - 08.88/08.96
3 Month - 08.70/08.77
6 Month - 08.62/08.67
9 Month - 08.63/08.69
1 Year - 08.64/08.67
2 Year - 08.36/08.39
3 Year - 08.35/08.39
4 Year - 08.38/08.42
5 Year - 08.39/08.42
7 Year - 08.39/08.47
10 Year - 08.39/08.47
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.