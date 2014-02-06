Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.15 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.36 08.50 pct 1 MONTH 08.70 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 09.45 09.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.693 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.720 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Feb 9.8850 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8909 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9016 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9503 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.40/08.48 2 Month - 08.88/08.96 3 Month - 08.70/08.77 6 Month - 08.62/08.67 9 Month - 08.63/08.69 1 Year - 08.64/08.67 2 Year - 08.36/08.39 3 Year - 08.35/08.39 4 Year - 08.38/08.42 5 Year - 08.39/08.42 7 Year - 08.39/08.47 10 Year - 08.39/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.