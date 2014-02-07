Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.09 08.15 pct
3 DAY 08.07 08.13 pct
14 DAY 08.43 08.53 pct
1 MONTH 08.68 08.76 pct
3 MONTH 09.43 09.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.716 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.737 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Feb 9.9100 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9143 pct
182 days t-bill 8.9245 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9124 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.40/08.50
2 Month - 08.86/08.96
3 Month - 08.71/08.79
6 Month - 08.64/08.70
9 Month - 08.65/08.70
1 Year - 08.65/08.69
2 Year - 08.37/08.41
3 Year - 08.37/08.41
4 Year - 08.39/08.43
5 Year - 08.40/08.43
7 Year - 08.40/08.50
10 Year - 08.40/08.50
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.