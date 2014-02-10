Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.10-09.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.19 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.97 09.03 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 1 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.691 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.693 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Feb 9.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9141 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9250 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9250 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.46/08.54 2 Month - 08.92/09.01 3 Month - 08.75/08.83 6 Month - 08.64/08.70 9 Month - 08.64/08.70 1 Year - 08.65/08.69 2 Year - 08.36/08.40 3 Year - 08.35/08.39 4 Year - 08.37/08.41 5 Year - 08.38/08.42 7 Year - 08.38/08.47 10 Year - 08.38/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.