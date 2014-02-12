Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.74 08.79 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.65 08.68 pct 1 MONTH 08.97 08.99 pct 3 MONTH 09.53 09.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.776 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.811 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 9.9438 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9655 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9740 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9594 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.39/08.49 2 Month - 08.90/09.00 3 Month - 08.73/08.81 6 Month - 08.65/08.71 9 Month - 08.66/08.72 1 Year - 08.67/08.71 2 Year - 08.40/08.43 3 Year - 08.39/08.43 4 Year - 08.42/08.46 5 Year - 08.43/08.46 7 Year - 08.43/08.51 10 Year - 08.43/08.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.