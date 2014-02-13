Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.11 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.06 09.12 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.65 08.81 pct 1 MONTH 08.96 09.08 pct 3 MONTH 09.50 09.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.791 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.865 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Feb 10.0375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0268 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0277 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9923 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.47/08.56 2 Month - 08.94/09.04 3 Month - 08.79/08.87 6 Month - 08.69/08.76 9 Month - 08.71/08.77 1 Year - 08.71/08.75 2 Year - 08.43/08.46 3 Year - 08.42/08.46 4 Year - 08.45/08.49 5 Year - 08.47/08.50 7 Year - 08.48/08.56 10 Year - 08.48/08.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.