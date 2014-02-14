Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.05 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.97 09.04 pct
3 DAY 09.04 09.10 pct
14 DAY 08.77 08.87 pct
1 MONTH 09.07 09.14 pct
3 MONTH 09.68 09.74 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.850 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.809 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 10.0875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0242 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0250 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9829 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.49/08.55
2 Month - 08.90/09.00
3 Month - 08.75/08.85
6 Month - 08.67/08.75
9 Month - 08.67/08.75
1 Year - 08.70/08.74
2 Year - 08.41/08.45
3 Year - 08.41/08.45
4 Year - 08.44/08.48
5 Year - 08.46/08.50
7 Year - 08.48/08.57
10 Year - 08.48/08.57
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.