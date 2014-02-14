Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.97 09.04 pct 3 DAY 09.04 09.10 pct 14 DAY 08.77 08.87 pct 1 MONTH 09.07 09.14 pct 3 MONTH 09.68 09.74 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.850 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.809 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 10.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0242 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0250 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9829 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.49/08.55 2 Month - 08.90/09.00 3 Month - 08.75/08.85 6 Month - 08.67/08.75 9 Month - 08.67/08.75 1 Year - 08.70/08.74 2 Year - 08.41/08.45 3 Year - 08.41/08.45 4 Year - 08.44/08.48 5 Year - 08.46/08.50 7 Year - 08.48/08.57 10 Year - 08.48/08.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.