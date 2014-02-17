Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.82 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.88 08.94 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.74 08.86 pct
1 MONTH 08.95 09.06 pct
3 MONTH 09.67 09.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.775 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.806 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Feb 10.1000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0274 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0246 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9983 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.42/08.50
2 Month - 08.89/08.98
3 Month - 08.70/08.78
6 Month - 08.68/08.74
9 Month - 08.69/08.75
1 Year - 08.69/08.73
2 Year - 08.41/08.45
3 Year - 08.41/08.44
4 Year - 08.44/08.47
5 Year - 08.46/08.49
7 Year - 08.47/08.56
10 Year - 08.47/08.56
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.