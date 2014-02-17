Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.82 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.88 08.94 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.74 08.86 pct 1 MONTH 08.95 09.06 pct 3 MONTH 09.67 09.79 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.775 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.806 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Feb 10.1000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0274 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0246 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9983 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.42/08.50 2 Month - 08.89/08.98 3 Month - 08.70/08.78 6 Month - 08.68/08.74 9 Month - 08.69/08.75 1 Year - 08.69/08.73 2 Year - 08.41/08.45 3 Year - 08.41/08.44 4 Year - 08.44/08.47 5 Year - 08.46/08.49 7 Year - 08.47/08.56 10 Year - 08.47/08.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.