Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.06 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.55 08.66 pct
1 MONTH 08.89 08.98 pct
3 MONTH 09.61 09.73 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.783 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.789 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Feb 10.0500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0122 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0028 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9346 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.32/08.40
2 Month - 08.81/08.88
3 Month - 08.65/08.72
6 Month - 08.62/08.67
9 Month - 08.63/08.69
1 Year - 08.64/08.68
2 Year - 08.37/08.41
3 Year - 08.38/08.42
4 Year - 08.43/08.47
5 Year - 08.45/08.49
7 Year - 08.47/08.54
10 Year - 08.46/08.54
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.