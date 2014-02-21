Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.02 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.04 pct 3 DAY 08.00 08.03 pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.67 pct 1 MONTH 08.89 08.98 pct 3 MONTH 09.67 09.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.785 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.795 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Feb 10.0375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0025 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0081 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9595 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.31/08.41 2 Month - 08.80/08.90 3 Month - 08.63/08.72 6 Month - 08.60/08.66 9 Month - 08.61/08.67 1 Year - 08.64/08.67 2 Year - 08.37/08.41 3 Year - 08.38/08.41 4 Year - 08.43/08.47 5 Year - 08.45/08.48 7 Year - 08.45/08.54 10 Year - 08.45/08.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.