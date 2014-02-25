Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.75 pct 1 MONTH 08.84 08.98 pct 3 MONTH 09.45 09.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.873 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.875 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Feb 10.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0011 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9924 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9486 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.34/08.44 2 Month - 08.80/08.90 3 Month - 08.64/08.72 6 Month - 08.63/08.69 9 Month - 08.65/08.71 1 Year - 08.66/08.70 2 Year - 08.43/08.47 3 Year - 08.44/08.48 4 Year - 08.50/08.54 5 Year - 08.53/08.56 7 Year - 08.53/08.63 10 Year - 08.53/08.63 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.