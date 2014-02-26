Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.07 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.58 08.71 pct 1 MONTH 08.83 08.89 pct 3 MONTH 09.48 09.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.906 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.918 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Feb 10.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0500 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0446 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9619 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.41/08.51 2 Month - 08.84/08.94 3 Month - 08.74/08.79 6 Month - 08.70/08.74 9 Month - 08.71/08.76 1 Year - 08.71/08.74 2 Year - 08.49/08.53 3 Year - 08.50/08.54 4 Year - 08.57/08.60 5 Year - 08.61/08.64 7 Year - 08.61/08.71 10 Year - 08.61/08.71 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.