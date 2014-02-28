Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct 3 DAY 08.05 08.10 pct 14 DAY 08.60 08.67 pct 1 MONTH 08.72 08.82 pct 3 MONTH 09.46 09.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.873 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.861 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Feb 10.1875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0927 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0754 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9856 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.35/09.48 2 Month - 08.83/08.91 3 Month - 08.68/08.75 6 Month - 08.65/08.70 9 Month - 08.66/08.72 1 Year - 08.66/08.70 2 Year - 08.45/08.49 3 Year - 08.45/08.49 4 Year - 08.51/08.55 5 Year - 08.54/08.58 7 Year - 08.55/08.65 10 Year - 08.55/08.65 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.