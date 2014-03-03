Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.99 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.55 08.63 pct
1 MONTH 08.82 09.03 pct
3 MONTH 09.43 09.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.899 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.901 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Mar 10.1625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0937 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0624 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9688 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.48/09.57
2 Month - 08.85/08.95
3 Month - 08.72/08.80
6 Month - 08.67/08.73
9 Month - 08.67/08.75
1 Year - 08.69/08.73
2 Year - 08.47/08.51
3 Year - 08.48/08.52
4 Year - 08.55/08.59
5 Year - 08.58/08.62
7 Year - 08.60/08.67
10 Year - 08.59/08.67
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.