Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.92 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.94 07.99 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.71 pct 1 MONTH 08.81 09.20 pct 3 MONTH 09.61 09.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.867 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.839 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Mar 10.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1091 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0478 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9801 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.39/09.49 2 Month - 08.78/08.88 3 Month - 08.68/08.76 6 Month - 08.64/08.70 9 Month - 08.66/08.73 1 Year - 08.67/08.70 2 Year - 08.43/08.47 3 Year - 08.44/08.48 4 Year - 08.50/08.54 5 Year - 08.53/08.57 7 Year - 08.55/08.64 10 Year - 08.55/08.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.