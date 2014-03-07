Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.35-08.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.02 pct 3 DAY 07.96 08.01 pct 14 DAY 08.65 08.76 pct 1 MONTH 09.14 09.44 pct 3 MONTH 09.58 09.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.811 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.812 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Mar 10.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1531 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0714 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9992 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.49/09.59 2 Month - 08.84/08.94 3 Month - 08.73/08.82 6 Month - 08.64/08.71 9 Month - 08.65/08.72 1 Year - 08.66/08.70 2 Year - 08.44/08.46 3 Year - 08.45/08.47 4 Year - 08.50/08.53 5 Year - 08.52/08.55 7 Year - 08.53/08.61 10 Year - 08.53/08.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.