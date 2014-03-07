Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.35-08.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.02 pct
3 DAY 07.96 08.01 pct
14 DAY 08.65 08.76 pct
1 MONTH 09.14 09.44 pct
3 MONTH 09.58 09.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.811 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.812 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Mar 10.3250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.1531 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0714 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9992 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.49/09.59
2 Month - 08.84/08.94
3 Month - 08.73/08.82
6 Month - 08.64/08.71
9 Month - 08.65/08.72
1 Year - 08.66/08.70
2 Year - 08.44/08.46
3 Year - 08.45/08.47
4 Year - 08.50/08.53
5 Year - 08.52/08.55
7 Year - 08.53/08.61
10 Year - 08.53/08.61
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.