Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.22 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.23 08.27 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.84 08.89 pct 1 MONTH 09.58 09.91 pct 3 MONTH 09.86 09.96 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.764 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.735 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Mar 10.1125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1382 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0582 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9461 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.47/09.56 2 Month - 08.81/08.91 3 Month - 08.69/08.77 6 Month - 08.62/08.68 9 Month - 08.64/08.69 1 Year - 08.63/08.66 2 Year - 08.38/08.41 3 Year - 08.39/08.42 4 Year - 08.45/08.48 5 Year - 08.47/08.51 7 Year - 08.48/08.56 10 Year - 08.48/08.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.