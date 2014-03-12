Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.76 08.83 pct
1 MONTH 09.56 09.74 pct
3 MONTH 09.80 09.90 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.737 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.718 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 10.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.1883 pct
182 days t-bill 9.1033 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9516 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.63/09.73
2 Month - 08.91/09.01
3 Month - 08.76/08.83
6 Month - 08.66/08.72
9 Month - 08.65/08.71
1 Year - 08.65/08.69
2 Year - 08.38/08.42
3 Year - 08.38/08.42
4 Year - 08.43/08.46
5 Year - 08.45/08.48
7 Year - 08.45/08.54
10 Year - 08.45/08.54
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.