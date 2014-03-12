Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.76 08.83 pct 1 MONTH 09.56 09.74 pct 3 MONTH 09.80 09.90 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.737 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.718 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 10.0750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1883 pct 182 days t-bill 9.1033 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9516 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.63/09.73 2 Month - 08.91/09.01 3 Month - 08.76/08.83 6 Month - 08.66/08.72 9 Month - 08.65/08.71 1 Year - 08.65/08.69 2 Year - 08.38/08.42 3 Year - 08.38/08.42 4 Year - 08.43/08.46 5 Year - 08.45/08.48 7 Year - 08.45/08.54 10 Year - 08.45/08.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.