Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.27 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.25 08.28 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.91 08.94 pct 1 MONTH 09.63 09.75 pct 3 MONTH 09.79 09.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.726 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.738 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Mar 10.0625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1989 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0987 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9850 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.60/09.69 2 Month - 08.92/09.02 3 Month - 08.77/08.84 6 Month - 08.64/08.70 9 Month - 08.64/08.70 1 Year - 08.64/08.67 2 Year - 08.38/08.40 3 Year - 08.38/08.41 4 Year - 08.42/08.45 5 Year - 08.44/08.46 7 Year - 08.42/08.51 10 Year - 08.42/08.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.