Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.81 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.84 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.78 08.85 pct 3 DAY 08.79 08.84 pct 14 DAY 10.22 10.33 pct 1 MONTH 09.86 09.97 pct 3 MONTH 09.92 10.04 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.802 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.797 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Mar 9.9125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8622 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8466 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7843 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.26/09.35 2 Month - 08.76/08.86 3 Month - 08.67/08.74 6 Month - 08.59/08.65 9 Month - 08.61/08.67 1 Year - 08.65/08.68 2 Year - 08.40/08.43 3 Year - 08.42/08.45 4 Year - 08.47/08.50 5 Year - 08.50/08.53 7 Year - 08.49/08.58 10 Year - 08.49/08.58 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.