Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.39 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.43 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.41 08.46 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.89 09.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.13 09.28 pct 3 MONTH 09.25 09.38 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.053 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.104 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Apr 9.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8024 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8578 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9049 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.29/08.37 2 Month - 08.29/08.39 3 Month - 08.37/08.45 6 Month - 08.46/08.53 9 Month - 08.54/08.60 1 Year - 08.65/08.68 2 Year - 08.46/08.49 3 Year - 08.49/08.52 4 Year - 08.56/08.59 5 Year - 08.60/08.63 7 Year - 08.60/08.68 10 Year - 08.60/08.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.