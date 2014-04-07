Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.39 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.43 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.41 08.46 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.89 09.06 pct
1 MONTH 09.13 09.28 pct
3 MONTH 09.25 09.38 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.053 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.104 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Apr 9.3500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8024 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8578 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9049 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.29/08.37
2 Month - 08.29/08.39
3 Month - 08.37/08.45
6 Month - 08.46/08.53
9 Month - 08.54/08.60
1 Year - 08.65/08.68
2 Year - 08.46/08.49
3 Year - 08.49/08.52
4 Year - 08.56/08.59
5 Year - 08.60/08.63
7 Year - 08.60/08.68
10 Year - 08.60/08.68
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.