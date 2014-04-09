Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.18 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.25 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.28 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.93 09.16 pct
1 MONTH 09.17 09.39 pct
3 MONTH 09.27 09.49 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.094 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.035 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Apr 9.3625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8472 pct
182 days t-bill 8.9050 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9348 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.23/08.32
2 Month - 08.25/08.34
3 Month - 08.33/08.41
6 Month - 08.42/08.50
9 Month - 08.48/08.55
1 Year - 08.62/08.65
2 Year - 08.42/08.45
3 Year - 08.45/08.48
4 Year - 08.52/08.55
5 Year - 08.56/08.59
7 Year - 08.56/08.65
10 Year - 08.56/08.65
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.