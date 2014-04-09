Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.18 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.28 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.93 09.16 pct 1 MONTH 09.17 09.39 pct 3 MONTH 09.27 09.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.094 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.035 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Apr 9.3625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8472 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9050 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9348 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.32 2 Month - 08.25/08.34 3 Month - 08.33/08.41 6 Month - 08.42/08.50 9 Month - 08.48/08.55 1 Year - 08.62/08.65 2 Year - 08.42/08.45 3 Year - 08.45/08.48 4 Year - 08.52/08.55 5 Year - 08.56/08.59 7 Year - 08.56/08.65 10 Year - 08.56/08.65 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.