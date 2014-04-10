Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.16 08.21 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.70 08.89 pct 1 MONTH 09.04 09.19 pct 3 MONTH 09.21 09.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.054 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.002 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Apr 9.3375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8275 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8954 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9218 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.31 2 Month - 08.24/08.33 3 Month - 08.34/08.42 6 Month - 08.40/08.47 9 Month - 08.47/08.56 1 Year - 08.60/08.63 2 Year - 08.40/08.43 3 Year - 08.42/08.46 4 Year - 08.49/08.53 5 Year - 08.53/08.56 7 Year - 08.52/08.61 10 Year - 08.52/08.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.