Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.12 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.10 pct 3 DAY 08.07 08.12 pct 14 DAY 08.58 08.81 pct 1 MONTH 08.78 09.02 pct 3 MONTH 09.15 09.33 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.017 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.944 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Apr 9.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8286 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9252 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9328 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.27 2 Month - 08.20/08.30 3 Month - 08.30/08.38 6 Month - 08.40/08.47 9 Month - 08.49/08.55 1 Year - 08.59/08.62 2 Year - 08.37/08.41 3 Year - 08.40/08.44 4 Year - 08.46/08.50 5 Year - 08.50/08.54 7 Year - 08.50/08.59 10 Year - 08.50/08.59 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.