Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.05-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.16 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.53 08.74 pct 1 MONTH 08.79 08.98 pct 3 MONTH 09.13 09.28 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.915 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.966 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Apr 9.3375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8007 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9003 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9725 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.26 2 Month - 08.21/08.30 3 Month - 08.32/08.40 6 Month - 08.43/08.49 9 Month - 08.50/08.56 1 Year - 08.60/08.63 2 Year - 08.40/08.43 3 Year - 08.41/08.44 4 Year - 08.47/08.50 5 Year - 08.51/08.54 7 Year - 08.49/08.58 10 Year - 08.49/08.58 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.