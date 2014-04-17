Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.84 07.89 pct 3 DAY 08.03 08.10 pct 14 DAY 08.43 08.62 pct 1 MONTH 08.79 08.95 pct 3 MONTH 09.18 09.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.977 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.853 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Apr 9.3125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7750 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8650 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9228 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.27 2 Month - 08.20/08.30 3 Month - 08.32/08.39 6 Month - 08.42/08.48 9 Month - 08.47/08.53 1 Year - 08.58/08.61 2 Year - 08.36/08.40 3 Year - 08.37/08.40 4 Year - 08.41/08.44 5 Year - 08.44/08.48 7 Year - 08.43/08.52 10 Year - 08.43/08.52 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.