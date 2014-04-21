Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.15-09.20
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.18 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.21 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.38 08.63 pct
1 MONTH 08.59 08.89 pct
3 MONTH 08.94 09.21 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.861 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.864 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Apr 9.3750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7762 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8537 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9090 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.22/08.30
2 Month - 08.23/08.31
3 Month - 08.33/08.41
6 Month - 08.40/08.47
9 Month - 08.49/08.55
1 Year - 08.58/08.62
2 Year - 08.35/08.39
3 Year - 08.36/08.39
4 Year - 08.40/08.44
5 Year - 08.43/08.47
7 Year - 08.43/08.53
10 Year - 08.43/08.53
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.